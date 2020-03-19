Abtex exempts his tenants from rent for two months | COVID-19

Events promoter Abbey Musinguzi, popularly known as Abtex, has publicly revealed how he has exempted all his tenants from paying rent for a period of two months following the fear of spreading Coronavirus.

Abtex made the announcement through his social media pages in a statement he wrote indicating how his apartments go for Shs 700,000 every month.

To all who thought that it is a stunt, he maintained that it is no joke as he emphasized how he is going to even pay all the water bills for his tenants until the country is declared Coronavirus free.

My Rentals have 18 apartments each month at 700,000/= per apartment. This is not a joke, All my tenants are exempted from paying RENT for two months, on top of that, I will pay for all your water bills until the country is declared Corona virus free. Avoid catching Corona virus.. stay safe. Abtex

