Allan Toniks drops ‘Sikuleka’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Allan Toniks kicks off his 2020 music run with the release of Sikuleka – a song which he dedicates to his lover as he reassures that he will not leave her for anyone else.

As we sealed off 2019, Allan Toniks was one of the artistes who had shown great improvement and several people noted that he was bound for a great comeback having spent a while off the top scene.

With songs like Romance and Sunday (feat. Slick Stuart and Roja), Toniks had a great 2019. Sunday was arguably one of the best songs of last year. It won some awards as well.

This year, Toniks has returned with a positive vibe and he blesses his fans and followers with yet another song titled ‘Sikuleka’ – translated to mean “I Am Not Leaving You”.

The audio was produced by Daddy Andre and the fictitious video was directed by Sasha Vybz . Watch it here:

