Chagga returns to music with the release of ‘Omukwano Gwo’ | AUDIO

As promised at the beginning of the year, Chagga has released his new song titled Omukwano Gwo. Known to be a top lyricist and vocalist from the old days, he continues to show that he still got the magic in him.

With the death of Mowzey Radio, all eyes started looking out for what the next move for those in the Goodlyfe camp was. Honestly, there has been a dip in how business is run at what was once a top music camp in the country.

Going forward, there were rumors that Chagga, a former Leone Island Music Empire singer was planning a comeback to the music scene as a Singer and Performer.

Not many gave him a chance as most revealed how music had evolved past the old days when he was still a singer with Jose Chameleone and a top gem in the industry.

At the beginning of the year, Chagga revealed that he was seriously considering to return to stage and had already recorded several songs which had been piled up in studio and awaiting release.

He commenced stage performances over a month ago and has been performing together with Henry Tigan and other artistes at the Bukoto-based Racers Bar once every week.

He now drops his new song titled ‘Omukwano Gwo’ which when translated means ‘Your Love’. It was produced by Genius Goddy. Listen to it below:

