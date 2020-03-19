It matters the least how much money any events promoter may put at stake for singer Cindy Sanyu to battle with any female artiste because she is not ready to do that anymore.

This is after the self-proclaimed ‘The King Herself’ maintained that she no longer needs to battle with any female artiste in Uganda’s music industry after noting how they no longer pose any threat or challenge to her.

To prove how she is confident and comfortable in her kingdom, the ‘Boom Party’ singer went on to reveal that she only wants to battle Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool.

She believes that battling those two is the only way through which her name could go down in the history books of Ugandan entertainment as the only female artiste whoever staged music with a battle with Uganda’s top male artistes.

Before stating how she wishes to battle Chameleone and Bebe, Cindy revealed that the only female artist that she would have battle was Grace Nakimera if she had not fallen off the radar because during her reign, she was extremely talented and hardworking.

I’m not interested in any battle at all with any female artist as per now. Everything that I needed to prove, I proved it at the Lugogo Cricket Oval and I made money. Even if any music promoter stakes Shs 500 million for a battle with a female artist, I am no longer interested. In fact, in my first quest for a battle, my interest wasn’t all about money because even by that time Balaam had put even less than Shs 100M and I was ready to battle Sheebah but they asked for too much money.

The battle I can accept now is Bebe Cool or Jose Chameleone because I know they will give me a run for my money. Cindy Sanyu

Do you think Chameleone and Bebe Cool will give the King Herself a chance to battle them? We wait.

