We shall have to wait for over a month to gather again in public as government places a ban on public gatherings. The much anticipated Eddy Kenzo Festival which was slated for 28th March has been postponed to the effect.

On Wednesday evening, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ordered for the closure of schools and suspended religious gatherings across the country in attempt to prevent the spread of Corona Virus.

President Museveni also placed a 32-days ban on all public gatherings in bars, music shows, cinemas, and concerts as a way of controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The merry-making, discos, dances, bars, sports, music shows, cinemas, and concerts. These are very dangerous gathering points with the virus around. Drunkards sit close to one another. They are a danger to themselves. All these are suspended for a month. H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

The first thing that came to most revelers’ minds following President Museveni’s directive was the Eddy Kenzo Festival which had gathered so much hype with just nine days to go.

Eddy Kenzo, through the Big Talent Entertainment management, immediately released a statement that the Eddy Kenzo festival had been postponed and new dates would be communicated later.

Eddy Kenzo is expected to address his fans and followers through a Facebook live video as he communicates his next move. He however urges his fans to stay safe and observe the set guidelines.

Read Also: Artistes shun COVID-19 scare, vow to perform at the Eddy Kenzo Festival