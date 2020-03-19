Diamond Platnumz’s manager tests positive for Coronavirus

Wasafi Classic Baby president Diamond Platnumz’s official manager Don Mendez Sallam SK tested positive for Coronavirus.

Diamond’s manager revealed that he tested positive in a statement that he shared on his Instagram account.

The results came back am positive with Coronavirus but am doing fine now and everything is going on well, be safe everyone out there. Sallam SK

The fact that Diamond Platnumz’s manager tested positive has left members of WCB on tension fearing that they could also be affected.

At the moment Sallam is quarantined well as the public is also waiting for Diamond Platnumz’s results since he has been reported to have also carried out a test for Coronavirus.

