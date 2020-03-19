Health | News

Diamond Platnumz’s manager tests positive for Coronavirus

Solomon Mwesigwa
Wasafi Classic Baby president Diamond Platnumz’s official manager Don Mendez Sallam SK tested positive for Coronavirus.

Diamond’s manager revealed that he tested positive in a statement that he shared on his Instagram account.

The results came back am positive with Coronavirus but am doing fine now and everything is going on well, be safe everyone out there.

Sallam SK
HABARI…!! Napenda kuwajulisha na kuwatoa hofu ndugu, jamaa na marafiki kuwa nimepata majibu ya vipimo na nimeonekana nikiwa na Corona Virus, kwa sasa nipo chini ya uwangalizi mzuri na afya yangu inaendelea vizuri, pia niishukuru serikali kwa maandalizi mazuri na huduma nayopata wodini, Kwenye kituo toka juzi nipo peke yangu kama nimekikodisha vile 😅, wahudumu wanaushirikiano mzuri Mungu awalinde na awape afya njema maana wamejitolea nafasi zao kutupatia huduma sisi waathirika, hili janga la kimataifa linakwepeka kama tutafuata ushauri nasaha kutoka kwenye Wizara husika, naomba kwa wote tuwe salama na familia zetu, tuchukue tahadhari mapema. Be Strong and Be Safe Everyone out there #AllahBlessUsAll

The fact that Diamond Platnumz’s manager tested positive has left members of WCB on tension fearing that they could also be affected.

At the moment Sallam is quarantined well as the public is also waiting for Diamond Platnumz’s results since he has been reported to have also carried out a test for Coronavirus.

