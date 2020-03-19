Coming from a Francophone country, Burundian songstress Iry Tina faced it hard breaking into the Ugandan music industry in 2013. She revealed how she overcame the barriers and how she is back for another try.

You probably haven’t heard many Iry Tina songs and the few you must have come across are collabos featuring Ugandan artistes but when she goes back to Burundi, she is a big star. Why then has she found it hard to make it in Uganda?

Language barrier is her answer but she believes she has overcame the hindrance and is ready to take us by storm with yet to be released projects which she says contain lyrics in English and Luganda.

Tina juggles many roles as a Singer, Super Model, Actress, and Businesswoman. She has worked with a couple of Ugandan artistes, the likes of Barbi Jay, Fille, Lil Pazo, Chosen, among others but it has not been an easy road so far.

She has been greatly connected to the Ugandan music industry since 2013 when she recorded a collabo with Barbi Jay. She however paused the trend in 2018 to concentrate on modelling career.

She is now back however and promises that her fans are about to experience the results of her patience and persistence. During an interview with Luzze Anderson, Tina revealed that communication was hard when she had just started music in Uganda but she now finds it easy.

It’s hard balancing all the three passions (Music, Modelling and Acting) but when I first came in Uganda I was only speaking French, Kirundi and Swahili but after a few years of learning, I think I can be in a (Ugandan) movie and it’s not difficult now. When you can speak, understand or connect it’s easy to work with Anglophones. Iry Tina

Iry Tina speaks over seven languages now including Kirundi, English, KinyaRwanda, Luganda, French, Swahili, Spanish, Lingala, among others but how did she learn all these at ago?

People in Burundi speak French, we are Francophone. We speak French and Kirundi, then some of us speak Swahili. Spanish is more like French and at school I was in a French school. Now I know Luganda. Iry Tina

Can she go ahead and make it work this time around? Maybe. We await the release of the new song, it should give us the answers we are looking for.

