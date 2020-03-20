COVID-19: I think we’re overreacting – Winnie Nwagi

Swangz Avenue songstress Winnie Nwagi believes that Ugandans are overreacting and she questions their faith in the wake of the 30-day quarantine placed to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

As the Coronavirus continues to spread across the world, different leaders – including President Museveni – have placed measures to quarantine and protect their citizens from the virus.

In Uganda, the president banned social gatherings at concerts, bars, cinemas, on top of closing institutions of learning effective March 20th 2020.

Through her social media platforms, Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi aired out her opinion on the measures that have been put to effect and she claims that Ugandans are overreacting. She also questions where their faith is.

I think we’re overreacting. Where’s the Faith!!!! Let’s stay safe anyway. Winnie Nwagi

Do you conform to Nwagi’s opinion? Are Ugandans overreacting?

Read Also: “I won’t dress like your mother” – Nwagi scolds fans over her skimpy outfit