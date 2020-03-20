Big Talent Ent. CEO, Eddy Kenzo disclosed that no revelers will be permitted entrance to his festival at Kololo Airstrip dressed in political outfits once new dates are announced after the Covid-19 32 days of quarantine.

The Tweyagale singer issued out the stern warning to his revelers who were planning to turn up at his ‘Eddy Kenzo Festival’ while in political attires as he was addressing his fans through a Facebook live video.

Eddy Kenzo also explained how hurt he was following the fact that he had to postpone his festival from 28th March 2020 to a yet to be announced date after the head of state baned social gatherings at concerts, bars, cinemas, churches, and all other public places.

He also noted how he is worried about chocking on debts since he had invested a lot of money in his concert.

