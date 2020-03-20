Spice Diana returned to Uganda on March 17th after attending Harmonize’s album launch in Tanzania where she met with Harmonize and several other artistes including Mwana FA who has tested positive for the Corona virus.

On the 14th of March 2020, Spice Diana was the only Ugandan artiste who honored Harmonize’s invite and attended the singer’s ‘Afro East’ album launch in person in Tanzania.

Spice shared photos and videos of her in close contact with Harmonize as the latter launched his 18-track album. Spice was accompanied by her manager Roger Lubega.

Spice and Harmonize actually went ahead and shot a video for their upcoming collaboration. A local fan is now afraid that the Bajikona singer could be infected with COVID-19.

Bash Mutumba, a Photographer, Blogger, and Music fan is worried that one of his best songstresses could be infected with the virus. He connected the dots to back his curiosity in the post below:

COVID19 is serious in Tanzania.‬ Rapper Mwana FA got it and Diamond’s manager Sallam (with whom Wasafi boys traveled to Europe) is also admitted over it. Also, Mwana FA was at Harmonize’s album release event just a couple days ago, and was in contact with many people there.‬ Also, Spice Diana was at that party; I don’t know if she has gotten tested yet. Bash Mutumba

By the time Spice and her manager returned to the country, the government had not yet passed the 30-day lockdown guidelines. It is not clear whether they were checked and quarantined at the airport as it has been for other citizens flying into the country.

Tanzania has already reported several cases of people, including top celebrities, testing positive for the Corona virus. No case, however, has been confirmed yet in Uganda as of today. We really hope Spice is fine.

