John Blaq goes retro in ‘Hullo’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Ugandan sensational singer John Blaq has mastered the art of releasing videos with rich concepts and he goes retro for the new visuals for his song titled ‘Hullo’.

Hullo is John Blaq’s new song on which he speaks to a woman who is giving him a bit of hard time but he requests that she stays on the line during the call. He pleads with her to express how she feels when they are together.

The audio produced by Brian Beats has been making rounds, slowly grasping the airwaves. With the new video shot by Elly V Mugisa of Black Magic Films it can go on to match the success of the singer’s past songs.

The outfits and accessories plus the cars used in the video create a retro set up for the video and it is smart how they blended all that with current times. Watch the video below:

