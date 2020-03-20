Singer John Kasadha alias John Blaq has been put on the spot by a 30-year-old lady identified as Nambooze Ashifah in a child neglect scandal.

According to Nambooze, who hails from Kalangala, she fell in love with the ‘Nekwataako’ singer when she was still a young girl and a virgin several years ago. The two went ahead and had unprotected sexual intercourse.

Nambooze further reveals that she got a miscarriage of the first set of twins during John Blaq’s Do Dat video shoot but overcame the terrible experience successfully.

Nambooze then reportedly relocated to her home village in Kalangala with another pregnancy. She further explains that their eldest son is 11-years-old who goes by the name of Fortunate Katongole.

Nambooze also stated that their youngest son is now one year old and they have been meeting at night hangouts on several occasions.

For the past period, however, John Blaq has reportedly been shunning Nambooze and isn’t fulfilling his fatherly duties something which forced her to run and seek for help from media.

When John Blaq was contacted to have a word about claims he quickly denied the allegations saying he has never met Nambooze anywhere.

