The late Mr. Yahaya Kayondo has been a happy man, according to those who knew him, and was a beloved father to all his children.

Leila Kayondo is the most popular of them all and she broke the bad news through her social media platforms. The broken songstress revealed how it is the worst day of her life as she asked Allah to stand with her in this trying moment.

God please wake me up. My Taata, My life. The love of My life is gone. Worst day of my life. Allah please hold me. Leila Kayondo

The cause of Mr. Kayondo’s death has not been established. May his soul rest in eternal Peace.

