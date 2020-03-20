Controversial media personality, Tamale Mirundi has explained that artists who are crying out to President Museveni for compensation following the ban on their concerts need to be flogged.

While speaking in an interview, Tamale Mirundi expressed how there is no need for such artists to be compensated reasoning that it was not anyone’s fault.

The seemingly overwhelmed Tamale Mirundi expressed his happiness when he stated that he wants the same artists to feel the same pain that Bobi Wine faced several months ago when he was banned from performing.

He made the statements after singer Catherine Kusasira appeared in an interview asking for compensation from the head of state after she claimed that she encountered losses from her canceled shows she had organized.

In president Museveni’s speech there was no where he stressed that he was to compensate anyone when he banned all social gatherings. Bobi Wine cursed them because when they stopped him from performing no one fought for him. So they should also feel it as well. I thank God for that as well. If you’re to ask me they just need to be flogged and they go to bed because it is not the government that brought it but it came on its own. Tamale Mirundi

VIDEO: Tamale Mirundi laughs at performers crying over suspended entertainment events. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Friday, March 20, 2020

