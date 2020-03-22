Bruno K uses Faridah Nakazibwe look-alike in his ‘Faridah’ video

Bruno K goes ahead to express his undying crush on Faridah Nakazibwe as he uses a video vixen who looks like the local news anchor in his new video for the song titled ‘Faridah’.

It is no longer a secret that local singer Bruno K Kiggundu is smitten and has a huge crush on NTV news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe. Recent weeks have seen him going public in revelation of how he admires and adores Nakazibwe.

Faridah Nakazibwe and Bruno K

The singer went ahead and hit studio to record a song in praise of Nakazibwe. The song dubbed ‘Faridah’ now has visuals which feature a vixen who looks like the celebrated media personality.

The Faridah Nakazibwe look-alike in Bruno K’s video

The audio of the song was produced by Pyret Beats and the visuals were directed by Benson Pro. Bruno K seems to be in love and he expresses every bit of that in the video. Watch it here:

