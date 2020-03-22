Bruno K uses Faridah Nakazibwe look-alike in his ‘Faridah’ video

Bruno K goes ahead to express his undying crush on Faridah Nakazibwe as he uses a video vixen who looks like the local news anchor in his new video for the song titled ‘Faridah’.
It is no longer a secret that local singer Bruno K Kiggundu is smitten and has a huge crush on NTV news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe. Recent weeks have seen him going public in revelation of how he admires and adores Nakazibwe.
The singer went ahead and hit studio to record a song in praise of Nakazibwe. The song dubbed ‘Faridah’ now has visuals which feature a vixen who looks like the celebrated media personality.
The audio of the song was produced by Pyret Beats and the visuals were directed by Benson Pro. Bruno K seems to be in love and he expresses every bit of that in the video. Watch it here:
