Local singer and presidential adviser on local issues Catherine Kusasira Sserugga has bowed to pressure and apologized for the statements she made in request to have compensation for artistes whose concerts have been canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 quarantine.

On Wednesday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni held a State Of The Nation Address to reveal new guidelines to avoid the spread of the Corona Virus.

As part of the new orders, all public gatherings including music concerts were canceled as a way to avoid people from contracting and spreading the Corona Virus.

Several artistes were affected by the new guidelines as their concerts were canceled . Some of those included Eddy Kenzo, Douglas Lwanga, Geoffrey Lutaaya, Voltage Music, Catherine Kusasira, among many others.

Catherine Kusasira recorded a video of herself asking the government to compensate the artistes who had been affected by the new set 30-days quarantine guidelines.

Several Ugandans subsequently attacked Catherine Kusasira for her statements with most claiming that it was such a selfish assertion since the country has better issues to deal with especially making sure that the Corona Virus pandemic does not spread into Uganda.

Kusasira has apologized for her statements through social media posts where she noted that her request was “an error of judgement” which she regrets.

I would like to take this opportunity to categorically apologize to all Ugandans that watched the video in which I appeared to suggest that I and other artists should be compensated for the concerts that have been canceled in the coming 30 days. It was an error of judgement on my part and I regret it. The entire nation is in distress because of the effects of corona virus therefore we as artistes and entertainers should not get any preferential treatment. Kindly accept my apology. Catherine Kusasira

