Stuck in Ivory Coast, Eddy Kenzo might not be allowed back in Uganda for the set COVID-19 quarantine period of thirty days after President Museveni halted flights into and out of the country.

As a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the Corona Virus, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni banned flights of any passenger planes flying into and those leaving Uganda.

No passenger planes will be allowed to land in Uganda or leave. Only cargo planes and their crew members will be allowed in the country.

The president also prohibited humans crossing into the country on different border points until a coordination is met by all East African countries.

Humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are prohibited going forward. This is until we find coordination at the East African level. Please stay where you are. We are not against anyone but this is about manageability. H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

That means that people, including Ugandan citizens, who have been outside the country are not allowed back in for the next 30 days. Part of those is Edrisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo who had traveled to Cote d’Ivore (Ivory Coast) to perform at a concert.

Eddy Kenzo was the only Ugandan singer who performed at the Masa Fest in Ivory Coast on 16th March 2020. He stayed in the West African country to record a couple of songs with West African artistes.

He was, however, shocked with the news that he is not able to fly back into Uganda due to the prevailing Corona Virus pandemic. Through his social media, the Big Talent singer revealed that he is not allowed to come back to Uganda.

So I'm not allowed to come back home

Uganda confirmed its first Corona Virus patient on the night of 21st March and President Museveni is set to address the nation again on further steps to take to curb the possible spread of this disease today at 4pm.

