Grenade Official makes song ‘Zarinah’ praising new lover Zari Hassan

In praise of Zari Hassan’s beauty and how much he loves nobody but the S.A-based Ugandan socialite, Grenade has released a new song titled ‘Zarinah’.

22-year-old Deus Ndugwa, a.k.a Grenade Official, born on July 14th 1997 has continued to express his love for Zari Hassan who will turn 40-years-old in September.

Past days have seen Grenade and Zari get too close and revelations indicate that the two are involved in a romantic friendship. Despite talks about the age difference, Grenade is ready to love the socialite fit to be her mother.

Grenade earlier last week, revealed that he does not see anything wrong with a young man of his age falling in love with a mature woman like Zari. Zari as well confessed that she has ‘mad love’ for the singer.

Zari Hassan has already endorsed the song produced by Bomba Muzic and she has shared several videos while grooving to the song which was released officially on March 21st.

