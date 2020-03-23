12M YouTube views in 1 month, Kenzo’s ‘Tweyagale’ keeps soaring

Today marks exactly one month since Eddy Kenzo uploaded a video of the Masaka Kids Africana dancing to his Tweyagale song. It has gathered 12,000,000+ views on YouTube.

A few weeks ago during an interview, Kenzo revealed that using kids to dance in his videos came as an original idea that later sprung him unto international recognition.

He urged other artistes to come up with their own concepts to distinguish their art and try to wave the Ugandan flag across the world like he has done for the past five years.

The Masaka Kids Africana came up just a few years ago with inspiration from the Triplets Ghetto Kids. Their dances and lifestyle seem to have caught the attention of the international audience.

It is a group composed of young Ugandan children, from the age of 2 and up. Many have lost one or both parents through the devastation of war, famine and disease.

Most of their videos on social media always have millions of views. Their YouTube channel is one of the most active, in terms of views and subscribers, in Uganda.

They caught the wave that Kenzo’s song Tweyagale was making as soon as it was released and they rose to the challenge to make a video challenge dancing to the song.

Released on 23rd February 2020, their video that was uploaded on Kenzo’s YouTube channel has gathered 12 million views. That is no usual feat for any Ugandan artiste and the views are bound to keep soaring.

The original video of the song stands at 1.3m views on YouTube but this dance video seems to be pushing the song to greater heights. It was recently named as one of the most listened to songs on YouTube.

Congratulations Kenzo!

