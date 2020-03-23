In efforts to make sure that all Ugandans live in an Coronavirus-free environment, singer Jose Chameleone has requested the Head of State to waive taxes off sanitizers and other cleaning supplies to make them affordable for every citizen.

Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Chameleone made the plea as he took the trouble to sensitize citizens about the COVID-19 outbreak that is killing masses across the world.

As he was equipping people with knowledge of how to fight the virus, the Baliwa singer gave out free sanitizers and other cleaning supplies to the citizens.

He, thereafter, took to his socials and begged President Museveni to ask his authorities to cut down on the prices of the cleaning supplies so as to be affordable to each and everyone regardless of the rich or poor.

In such times, we the bold will reach out to our people and show them the way. I won’t be a coward to reach out and show people how it’s done. When HIV came, Illustrations were done publicly with the banana, CORONA VIRUS is here people just communicate cowardly. With our society, Our people learn practically. Today I took the trouble to buy sanitizers and shared it with my people. I gave sanitizers and all friends I met will teach the other about the sanitization and safety we need to battle this together. Let’s reach out to our people against this Pandemic. It’s REAL!!! We should all take it serious!!! I am part of this fight!!! Paka Last!!! Please Mr. President, bush it’s all humbleness can you please waive tax off sanitizers, Cleaning supplies and soap to enable everyone of us be able to afford it. Many have taken advantage of this battle we hope to win together and prices have gone high!! How do we be able to fight this regardless the rich and poor? Please intervene and we make this a War we must win together. Cut down the prices with your authority Sir. Jose Chameleone

