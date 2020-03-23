Anne Kansiime is one of the most followed local celebrities on social media but she is no longer in control of her Facebook page, with over 1.9 million followers, after it was hacked.

Anne Kansiime has suffered the most with hackers amongst Ugandan celebrities. Each time her platforms start collecting huge numbers, someone hacks and takes over them.

In 2018, the renown Comedienne lost her hugely followed Instagram account to hackers. She has managed to rebuild a following with a new account on the platform and now her Facebook page has followed suit.

With over 1.9m followers, Kansiime’s Facebook page was the most followed among the local celebrities. She reveals that she lost control of the verified page last night.

As of last night, I have completely lost all control of my official Verified Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/KansiimeAnneEntertainer/ with over 1.9million followers(read ninjas) Anne Kansiime

She therefore warns her followers not to take anything posted on the page serious since she is no longer the one running it as she urges them to follow her on her other page; Kansiime Backpackers.

Be warned ninjas, nothing posted on that page from now onwards is from me. I will be using this other page of mine Kansiime Backpackers to make any Facebook communication if any so, please follow and like it to keep hearing from your Ninja as always. Anne Kansiime

Kansiime believes that the page must have been hacked through links that were sent to her WhatsApp, Email, and Text advising her to place adverts on the page to earn money.

Please be careful and watch out for all those what’sups, emails and texts that come in thru your phone advising you to place adverts on your Facebook pages and earn money. Whether or not you give in your password, entertaining those chats expose you to these thieves. I strongly believe, that’s how I got hacked. It’s a tough lesson to learn in times like these but it’s been learnt really well and I would hate for any of my ninjas to fall prey. Please take note. Anne Kansiime