You’ll face it rough if you hurt her – Cindycates warn Prynce Joel Okuyo

On 2nd February tweny tweny, Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku went down on one knee and asked Cinderella Sanyu to be his fiancee. She said yes! – But her fans have issued a warning to the new entrant into their kingdom never to hurt their King.

In her past relationships, the self-styled King Herself Cindy Sanyu has been through some really heartbreaking moments some of which nearly claimed her celebrity status and music career.

For years, she has been very tight-lipped about her love life and it is only when she shared the video of Joel Okuyo proposing to her that the public got to know about her Prince Charming yet reports suggest they’ve been dating for over three years.

Earlier today morning, Okuyo continued to confirm that they were indeed dating as he shared a photo of Cindy and himself on social media with the caption, “PRYNCEPLE: The birth of a PRYNCEDOM! #SheSaidYes”

In the comment section, several well-wishers wished them the best of luck as they embark on a new journey as a renowned celebrity couple.

A couple of Cindy’s die-hard fans, however, left warnings as they cautioned the Actor to be very careful not to hurt their songstress or he risks facing their wrath.

He is treading on thin ice. The King should never frown. Above all, we wish them well.

Read Also: Who is Joel Okuyo? – The Prince Charming in Cindy Sanyu’s Kingdom