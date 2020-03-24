Bebe Cool hits studio to record song in fight against Coronavirus

As you’re self-quarantining at home, local singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool is in studio working on a song dubbed ‘Corona Distance’ to sensitize masses about the deadly Coronavirus disease.

The world is in panic mode after the breakout of the infectious Coronavirus. Uganda as a country registered its first case on Sunday 22nd March 2020.

Stringent measures were consequently designed and put into implementation as President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni banned public gatherings, flights coming into and those leaving the country, among other guidelines.

On the night of 23rd March, eight other Ugandan cases that tested positive for the Coronavirus were confirmed to bring the total of confirmed cases to nine.

In the fight to avoid the spread of the virus, Bebe Cool is determined to use his talent to call out Ugandan citizens to be careful and take all the given measures serious so as to stay healthy and alive during these harsh times.

A video showing the Gagamel International boss in studio working on the ‘Corona Distance’ song with Producer Ronnie surfaced on the internet. He seems geared up to do whatever he can in the fight of COVID-19 which has sent a wave of panic across the world.

Bebe Cool and Producer Ronnie have worked together on a couple of songs that have eventually turned into major hit songs in Uganda. Could this one go on to become another one? We await to see how that unfolds.

Kudos to you Bebe for the thought and effort!

