COVID-19| Douglas Lwanga calls upon returnees from Dubai to get tested

In the wake of the fight against the devastating Coronavirus, NBS TV After 5 show presenter Douglas Lwanga has called upon all recent returnees from Dubai to go get tested.

Douglas Lwanga’s request comes in after eight more people were tested and confirmed positive for Coronavirus bringing the total number of people confirmed to be suffering from COVID-19 in Uganda to 9.

The Purple Party CEO who felt deeply concerned by the rising number of victims took to his socials to call upon all people who just returned from Dubai to go get tested before more people are infected.

He made the plea after revelations that most of the 8 victims are said to have returned to the country from Dubai over a week ago.

A month ago, Italy had 5 Cases of virus confirmed, zero death. Italian government gave a stay at home order, people disobeyed. 30days later Italy has over 60,000 cases and 5,400 deaths” Dr Jitendra Awhad Uganda had zero cases two weeks ago, Last night 8 more peoples samples were tested and found positive. These 8 people were unfortunately not put in institutional quarantine because at a time Dubai was not a threat. This means the 8 people are among us and could have infected more people. Sadly these people have put off their phones and others are not picking up. Anyone knows anyone who has been in Dubai recently please tell them to show up, get tested and lets save our people. Lets fight together. No one is going to protect you if you dont protect yourself. Keep yourself safe please. Douglas Lwanga

