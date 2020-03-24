If you are a user of MTN Momo, you will not be charged to send any amount of Mobile Money to another user after MTN Uganda slashed the transaction tariffs amidst the COVID-19 wave, for the next 30 days.

On 19th March, MTN Uganda announced that it had slashed Mobile Money tariffs for users sending money below UGX30,000 in a move that was aimed to lower risks of spreading the Coronavirus through hard cash transactions.

Today, it has been announced that for the next 30 days – a period that was passed by the government as quarantine to reduce the spread of COVID-19 – MTN Momo users won’t be charged at all for sending any amount of money to fellow MTN users.

On Thursday, the company launched a data bundle to ease work of customers who are working from home. The ‘work from home’ data bundle can be accessed through Mobile Money by dialing *165*19# or through the MyMTN app.

MTN is committed to continuing working with the government to reduce the impact and disruption that this pandemic is having on the lives of Ugandans. Working closely with the Ministry of Health, MTN Uganda has committed its media assets including radio, SMS, social media, call center and continues to implement various precautionary measures to drive awareness among the public to protect themselves. Wim Vanhelleputte – CEO MTN Uganda

MTN Uganda has also made Ushs 500 million available to facilitate various government endeavors to equip and facilitate various efforts to prevent, manage and curb the spread of covid-19 in Uganda.

