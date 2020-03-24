As a way to keep people informed and entertained amidst this COVID-19 period, MultiChoice has broadened access to News, Sports, Entertainment, and Kids content channels across the continent.

As the entire world comes up with measures to ensure safety amidst the widespread Coronavirus disease, most people have been asked to stay at home in a social-distancing effort to curb the spread of the novel Cover-19 virus popular known as Corona.

Lifestyles have been adjusted with most people settling to work from their homes and staying longer with their families which means the need for more Television content.

MultiChoice Group have demonstrated their commitment to support its customers with the best available programming to keep families informed and entertained.

To ensure the most up-to-date information about COVID-19, Africa’s most-loved storyteller will provide broadened access to credible information at this time, by making news channels more widely available across the continent.

MutliChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela reveals that they will be providing Africa-wide announcements and advice about COVID-19 to ensure their customers keep their health in check.

We have been in constant communication with health authorities such as the World Health Organisation, and we will be rolling out Africa-wide public service announcements on COVID-19. It is important that all of us take heed of the announcements and advice from trusted experts so that we can look after our own health and that of our loved ones. Calvo Mawela – MultiChoice Group CEO

The video entertainment company is not only expanding its content offering for news, but there will also be more Kids shows, Movies, Edutainment, and curated Sports content.

In light of the disruptions to the school year in Uganda, we are also working to provide access to the best available educational content, to help keep young minds stimulated and engaged. Hassan Saleh – MultiChoice Uganda Managing Director

MCG has also acquired the best award-winning sport documentaries from around the globe and produced thematic channels for sports fans to relive the greatest sporting moments of all time.

Hassan Saleh continues to note that a number of sports, film and production crews may not be able to continue working, but customers will be updated of any programme schedules and changes in the coming days and weeks.

We are taking great care for our staff and have put in place all precautionary measures to ensure their safety. In light of this we have advised our customers that there may be a delay in our ability to attend to customer queries. However, we have a number of self-service and online platforms available, and we will do our best to sort out any issues they may have, timeously. Hassan Saleh – MultiChoice Uganda Managing Director

