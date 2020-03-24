Use bras and shoulder pads – Bebe Cool gives advice about face masks

Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has given advice to all people who cannot afford face masks to use bras and shoulder pads to safeguard themselves from the killer Coronavirus disease.

The Gagamel CEO gave the advice as a way of curbing on the spread of the devastating pandemic disease that has put the world on tension with Uganda having registered a total of 9 victims currently.

When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Women can save many people in this situation of luck of masks. Use BRAS and the SHOULDER PADS in your clothes to improvise. Bebe Cool

He als went ahead and requested the Head of State for a nationwide lockdown the country following the increased number of Coronavirus victims.

Bebe Cool pleaded for a total lockdown of the country after two persons were reported to have passed on due to Coronavirus last night in the areas of Bukesa near Club Ambiance.

According to the video that Bebe Cool shared, the onlookers who mostly included Boda-Boda men, claimed that the dead persons passed away due to the pandemic Coronavirus disease.

The rumor forced the Corona Distance singer to swiftly call upon President Museveni to stop giving warnings about Coronavirus reasoning that it will cause panic and those with the virus will end up mixing with the normal persons thus spread the disease.

My president pliz LOCK DOWN THE COUNTRY now to save Ugandans. Pliz dont give warning coz if you do,people will rush/panic and those with the virus will rush/mix/panic and spread within that shot period and the cases will abnormally multiply. Am not sure about this but this is said to have happened opposite ambiance club tonight.True or false, UGANDA locked down now saves more lives than after the next 24 hours. Bebe Cool

