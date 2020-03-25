Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena is too old for a wedding – Kalifah AgaNaga

As the world is currently on tension and finding ways to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease, Kalifah AgaNaga seems to be less concerned about the pandemic.

The Bad Character CEO seems more interested in his beef with Bebe Cool and he recently attacked the Wire Wire singer in disclosing how his wife Zuena Kirema is too old for a wedding.

The Ndabilawa singer scoffed at Bebe Cool when an interviewer asked him to have a word about the Gagamel boss’ plan of wedding his wife before the end of 2021.

Kalifah AgaNaga immediately responded saying Zuena is too old for a wedding whilst comparing her to some of his pretty young girlfriends with firm breasts.

Kalifah also asked Bebe to stop bragging about being Zuena’s husband because it no longer makes sense at all reasoning that the Gagamel CEO spends nights in bars feasting his eyes on young and beautiful girls.

Bebe Cool no one is hating on you because you ride in expensive cars or because of your wife Zuena. No no no no my friend. You can’t compare Zuena to our lovely and pretty girlfriends who still have young and have piercing breasts. Currently he can’t even wed Zuena because she is now old and that’s why he is always spending nights in bars as he gets optical nutrition from young and beautiful girls. AgaNaga

