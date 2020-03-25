Instagram model Treyc Tasha tests negative for Corona Virus

Having been constantly listed among those who flew back to Uganda from Dubai amidst the COVID-19 scare, local Instagram model known as Treyc Tash has tested negative for the Coronavirus.

A few days ago, the Ministry of Health in Uganda confirmed 9 cases in total for those who had tested positive for COVID-19. Seven of those had recently been to Dubai which hadn’t been put on red alert and hence they weren’t quarantined upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport.

Upon the revelation, several Ugandans on social media started releasing lists of people who were believed to have been to Dubai recently. Treyc Tash was among them.

She was then called upon severally by different social media users, especially on Twitter, to go get tested and self-quarantine so as to avoid spreading the virus if she had it.

The Instagram model reveals that she went for testing earlier upon return to Uganda and she went back to Mulago Hospital on Tuesday for another test which confirmed her negative for COVID-19.

Today I went to Mulago hospital ward 2A and I was tested again. Am negative and being my 14th day and no symptoms I can say am out of danger. But regardless we stay home, practice the safety measures given to us and be there for each other . Treyc Tasha | Twitter





Treyc further thanked everyone for showing concern and reaching out with advice to help her get tested.

So I Appreciate everyone that has reached out to advise me And not attack me on how to deal with covid-19 ,everyone that has checked on me to make sure am okay.

When i returned i was tested at the airport and a week later i was tested again pic.twitter.com/oyDyyUvFdk — TASH👅 (@treyc_tasha) March 24, 2020

Good news, innit?

