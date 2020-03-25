Having been accused of making sexual advances to upcoming singer Nadia Rania, Daddy Andre has been put on the spot with claims that he has always done similar things to most female artistes who he has worked with but Karole Kasita disagrees.

On Tuesday, we ran a story about Nadia Rania who appeared on Spark TV claiming that she had been cheated by Daddy Andre who went further to ask for sex from her.

Daddy Andre – a renown Producer, Singer and Songwriter – has worked with very many female songstresses including Sheebah Karungi, Spice Diana, Karole Kasita, among many others.

While speaking to Sanyuka TV, Kasita revealed that she has not had a bad encounter with the Producer and described him as a good man who has done so many good things for many people.

He is not a bad person, this one thing can’t turn him into a bad person there are several good things that he has done. KKarole Kasita

Karole who made a mock of the entire situation said that Nadia is not the first person to be begged for sex. The ‘Obuwoomi’ singer revealed that sex is something that has been asked from her several times.

Karole went ahead to reveal that even the legendary songstresses like Mariam Ndagire, Cindy Sanyu, and Sheebah Karungi, have all had sexual advances being passed onto them but they’ve never exposed anyone.

To come from the far we’ve come to this level, sex has been begged from us many times. So you mean whoever makes sex advances should be exposed? It doesn’t make sense. What she has done isn’t good. It’s her right, however, such things cannot be revealed on TV. Such things should be taken to the Ministry of Family Affairs, not media. We have passed through the things she talked about. I have personally had many encounters and it’s sad but for my fellow female artistes, if someone ever did that to you, you’d need to consult fellow artistes and friends to see how to go about it because media is not your friend. Karole Kasita

