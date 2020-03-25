According to Spice Diana, it has been 14 days and one week already since she left Dubai and Tanzania respectively and she has not developed any symptoms of the Coronavirus.

Spice Diana together with her manager Roger Lubega returned to Uganda on March 17th after attending Harmonize’s album launch in Tanzania where she met with Harmonize and several other artistes including Mwana FA who tested positive for Coronavirus.

Prior to that, the two had been in Dubai and UAE where the songstress had to perform for her fans at two different shows before she flew to Uganda and then to Tanzania.

By the time Spice and her manager returned to the country, the government had not yet passed the 30-day lockdown guidelines. It wasn’t clear whether they were checked and quarantined at the airport as it had been for other citizens flying into the country.

Social media went wild as several music fans and critics called out the songstress and her manager to go get tested and self-quarantine so as to avoid spreading the virus.

On Monday, a list compiled by on social media indicated all the people who were believed to have flown back into Uganda from Dubai and it included Spice Diana, her manager, Ahumuza Brian of Abryanz Collection, Judith Heard, among others.

The above mentioned were urged to get tested and reveal their results. Abryanz and Judith Heard were seen on social media revealing how they had been tested and they were self-quarantining.

Speaking to this website, Spice Diana revealed that it has been fourteen days already since she left Dubai and it had already made one week since she left Tanzania.

She claims that there was no case in Tanzania at the time she was there for Harmonize’s album release party and cases were only confirmed days after she had left.

If I go it from Dubai, it has been 14 days already. I was in Tz for a week and I have been in Uganda for another week. There was no case when I was there (Tanzania). It’s after I left that they confirmed a case. Spice Diana

It has not been officially revealed whether the ‘Bajikona’ singer has been tested for the virus yet but she feels okay. We hope she really is Coronavirus-free.

