Ugandan Legislator Bobi Wine composes song about COVID-19

Ugandan Member of Parliament Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has recorded a song educating about the deadly Coronavirus.

The Coronavirus wave is still sweeping across the world as scores lose lives and others keep being confirmed positive for the respiratory pandemic.

Several Ugandan artistes have already joined their voices in sensitizing the masses about the nature of the virus and what can be done to curb its spread.

From Bebe Cool, Azawi, Vinka, Tip Swizzy, many Ugandan artistes have gone an extra mile to record songs in which they educate about what can be done to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Bobi Wine and Nubian Li

Bobi Wine has added his name to the list and he hit studio with his close friend and associate Nubian Li to record a song about the widespread Coronavirus.

In a video that is already making rounds on social media, Bobi Wine and Nubian Li are seen in studio during the recording session with producer Sir. Dan Magic.

The song should do well during this period when the virus is still a huge topic across the world and the message is quite accurate. We applaud the singers’ nobility.

