Chameleone preaches the gospel about COVID-19 in ‘Bolingo Ya Nzambe’

With every singer rushing to studio to record a song about the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that is spreading wildly across the world, Jose Chameleone has also dropped one titled ‘Bolingo ya Nzambe’.

Yesterday, Bobi Wine and Nubian Li released their song aimed at sensitizing the masses about the seriousness of COVID-19 and how the spread can be prevented.

Bebe Cool is also making the final touches on a song about the Coronavirus and it will feature several Ugandan artistes including Vinka, Azawi, John Blaq, Allan Hendrick, among others.

Chameleone has now added his voice to the many who have taken it upon themselves to use their talent in spreading the gospel about how to end the Coronavirus.

On the new song titled ‘Bolingo ya Nzambe’, Chameleone works with Paddy Man. It is a song sang in Swahili and Congolese dialect. The rhyme was depicted from an old-time local church hymn which adds emotion to the song.

Listen to it below:

Read Also: Ugandan Legislator Bobi Wine composes song about COVID-19