Team Good Music singer Puis Mayanja alias Pallaso has expressed his utmost love for his mother Mrs. Prossy Mayanja as he opened up on how her smile is his most expensive gift on planet earth.

Pallaso, who recently returned back to country after reportedly being attacked by Xenophobes in South Africa, disclosed how he deeply loves to see his mother smile.

He then added that his heart melts even more than usual when he personally makes her cast the wide and lovely smile on her face before adding that it’s the very little things that make her smile.

All this came following the love and care Ms. Prossy Mayanja showered on her son upon his return to Uganda after testing a near-death experience over a month ago.

I love it when my mother smiles. Even more important when I make her smile. And it only takes very little things to make her smile. Yet her smile is the most expensive gift in the world. Pallaso

