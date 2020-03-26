Nadia Rania maintains that Daddy Andre always asked her for sex

Past days have seen upcoming singer Nadia Rania and multi-talented Singer, Songwriter and Producer Daddy Andre dominate the entertainment scene with the former claiming that Andre wanted a piece of her ‘cake’.

The widespread allegations forced Dancehall singer Karole Kasita to chip in to defend her rumored ex-lover as she explained that Nadia acted kiddish about the matter.

Karole Kasita noted how Nadia is not the first female artiste to be on the receiving end of sexual advances from men as she listed a number of fellow female artistes who have been victims of such.

Nadia has also been accused of seeking cheap popularity and she has bounced back in self-defense. She emphasizes that Daddy Andre always asked for a piece of her ‘cake’.

I’m not accusing or blackmailing Daddy Andre because he also knows the truth. He is just backing up himself as you know that everyone defends himself. If he knew that he had a family and a reputation to protect, he wouldn’t have misbehaved and pestered a girl like me for sex. If I was to open my legs for him, I would have done that long ago because the number of times he has asked me for sex are uncountable. It is just that I respect myself and I’m professional in what am doing and I’m not like those other girls because there are so many out there who are victims of his acts but are not bold enough to raise their complaints. Nadia Rania

Read Also: “She is looking for a breakthrough” – Daddy Andre on Nadia Rania