Nilerz Band comes of age with ‘Crazy Love’ visuals

With a brand new song titled ‘Crazy Love’, Nilerz Band is ready for the bigger challenge as they set out to outgrow covers and release more of their original compositions.

Band music in Uganda hugely gravitates around covers which involves mimicking original songs and sometimes re-interpreting or changing versions of the original compositions.

Nilerz Band, a 10-man band that has so far lasted the test of time, chose a unique route to many Ugandan music bands – creating and recording their own original music.

Last month, the Reggae-Dancehall band held their debut album listeners party at Monalisa De Boss Lounge in Kisaasi during which they performed their hit songs live.

Nilerz Band performs at Monalisa de Boss Lounge

Nilerz Band consists of 10 members including 3 Singers, 3 Guitarists, one Keyboardist, a Drummist, a Percussionist, and a Saxophonist. they have already produced a couple of originals including Olwaleero, I Need You, and Crazy Love.

On Monday 23rd March 2020, the Nilerz Band released the visuals to their new Reggae song dubbed ‘Crazy Love’ and with the opening shot, you can tell what the band is all about.

The video consists of unique shots majorly taken in a studio setting. There are more shots outdoor to add flavor and meaning of the love-lyrics to the visuals.

