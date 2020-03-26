Music

Uprising singer Gamit praises lover on ‘Onkolera’ | VIDEO ALERT

Solomon Mwesigwa
ago

Uprising singer Gamit Joseph has dropped his first musical project of the year 2020 dubbed Onkolera on which he heaps praise on the love of his life.

Onkolera is a local Luganda word that loosely means “Someone is beautiful or something works for you“.

The song that everyone can easily dedicate to his/her loved ones compromises of three languages which include, Luganda, English, and Swahili.

The song was written and produced by himself in his Titanium Rekodz whereas the simple and colorful video was shot and directed by Benson Pro. Watch and rate the video below:

Read Also: Bruno K uses Faridah Nakazibwe look-alike in his ‘Faridah’ video

You May Also Like

Nilerz Band comes of age with ‘Crazy Love’ visuals

Chameleone preaches the gospel about COVID-19 in ‘Bolingo Ya Nzambe’

Bebe Cool hits studio to record song in fight against Coronavirus