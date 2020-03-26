Uprising singer Gamit Joseph has dropped his first musical project of the year 2020 dubbed Onkolera on which he heaps praise on the love of his life.

Onkolera is a local Luganda word that loosely means “Someone is beautiful or something works for you“.

The song that everyone can easily dedicate to his/her loved ones compromises of three languages which include, Luganda, English, and Swahili.

The song was written and produced by himself in his Titanium Rekodz whereas the simple and colorful video was shot and directed by Benson Pro. Watch and rate the video below:

