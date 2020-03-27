Events promoter Balaam Barugahara is glad that Kyadondo East lawmaker and 2021 presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine used president Museveni’s lyrics in his COVID-19 sensitization song.

Balaam expressed his delight in Bobi Wine as he stated that he borrowed Museveni’s word ‘Okwetsyamura’ among others before adding that his song is ‘nice’.

Promoter Balaam With President Museveni

He went on challenge NRM artists including Bebe Cool, Kusasira, BigEye and A Pass to hit studio and produce a song better than Bobi Wine’s track about sensitizing people on how to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease that has left hundreds of thousands dead and scores infected across the world.

Mr. Balaam went ahead and also applauded Bobi Wine for being a good and sharp student and muzukulu who learns at a very fast speed than fellow artists.

I have listened to Hon. Bobi Wine Ft Nubian Covid-19 song it’s a nice . Am glad he included H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s commonly used Okwetsyaamura word and many others. That shows he’s a good Student/Muzukulu. Thank You for the song. Hopefully my Artist Sevo or his backers namely Bebe, Kusasira, Bigeye, A Pass and many at large come up with a greater one in the next few days. Balaam

I have listened to #HonBobiWine Ft #Nubian Covid-19 song it's a nice . Am glad he included H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni 's… Posted by Balaam Barugahara on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Read Also: Ugandan Legislator Bobi Wine composes song about COVID-19