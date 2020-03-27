Bebe Cool features Allstars on ‘Corona Distance’ against COVID-19

Amidst the widespread Coronavirus, Bebe Cool has gathered various Ugandan artistes to join voices in the fight against the deadly disease with a new song titled ‘Corona Distance’.

Just like the song goes, ‘Corona Distance’ is a song in which the artistes educate the listener on the different measures to take in order to reduce on the spread of COVID-19.

A couple of Ugandan musicians including Tip Swizy, Bobi Wine, Nubian Li, Jose Chameleone, Felista da Superstar, among others, have already raised their voices to preach ways to avoid the Coronavirus.

Bebe Cool as well managed to reach out to Vinka, Azawi, A Pass, Fik Fameica, John Blaq, Fresh Kid, Fresh Daddy, Paper Daddy, and Akira to combine on Corona Distance (Chapter One).

Bebe Cool reveals that he is set to release Chapter Two of the song which will feature Ugandan artistes from different regions of the country singing in different languages.

Look out for chapter TWO featuring more big UGANDAN stars from different districts/regions doing it in different LANGUAGES. Look out for the chapter one video next week, but as our fans you can all choose a part of an artist you love,sing his part,record your self and post. Bebe Cool

Listen to Corona Distance (Chapter One) here:

