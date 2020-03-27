Ugandan music fans have called upon local celebrities to emulate Nigerian artists who are donating money and basic life items to the underprivileged during the Coronavirus pandemic quarantine period.

Several Nigerian artistes have been giving back to the public through this period. Mad Over singer Runtown, real name Douglas Jack Agu, reportedly gave out about 10 million Nairas to random Nigerians to help them during the quarantine period.

HOPE EVERYONE IS STAYING SAFE. TIMES ARE EXTREMELY TOUGH AND I AM CERTAIN THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH NO MONEY TO STOCK UP ON SURVIVAL ESSENTIALS . WILL BE GIVING OUT 10 MILLION NAIRA TO THIS CAUSE. KINDLY DROP YOUR ACCOUNT DETAILS. Runtown | Twitter

Ugandan fans, through different social media platforms urged Ugandan artistes to emulate the Nigerians having realized that no Ugandan artist has come out to show concern towards the needy people in this quarantine period.

Can’t Ugandan artists copy Nigerians artists and give us some ka money? @vlogsbyprecious | Twitter

This comes in at a very crucial time as prices of foodstuffs have been hiked across the country despite the president calling upon traders not hike the prices.

Several Ugandan artists have so far encouraged the public to keep hygiene and cleanliness in a way to curb the spread of the killer COVID-19 disease through social media posts and music.

