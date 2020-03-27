Spice Diana and Fik Fameica team up on ‘Corona’ | VIDEO

Fik Fameica and Spice Diana, two artistes who have had a smooth ride in the Ugandan music industry for the last three years, link up on this brand new song titled ‘Corona’.

The world is standing as one in the fight of the Coronvirus and several Ugandan stars have not let the government and doctors to do all the work as they fight against the deadly virus.

From Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, Nubian Li, John Blaq, Azawi, Vinka, Tip Swizy, among others, Ugandan musicians have recorded songs in the fight against the spread of the virus.

Spice Diana and Fik Fameica compliment each other’s singing styles as they lay out lyrics aimed at sensitizing the listeners about what they can do to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The song was produced by Diggy Baur and the visuals are of a studio setting as they recorded the song. Listen and watch below:

