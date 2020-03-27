Suubula Launches to Deliver Goods to Ugandan doorsteps

With a new online marketplace, Suubula.com, Ugandans can now order and have goods delivered to their doorsteps at huge Discount rates on the products and services.

Suubula.com announced the launch of its website in Kampala, Uganda to facilitate trade of discounted products and services. Goods are delivered by Speedaf, an internationally reputed company. Within Kampala city, orders are delivered in less than an hour after receipt of orders at a cost of only Shs4,000.

Suubula.com offers unlimited space to traders, farmers, entrepreneurs, ICT developers, manufacturers and real estate dealers to sell a wide range of products in different categories including Agricultural Produce, Livestock, Poultry, Farm Inputs, Fashion and Beauty, Food and Beverages, Apartments, Gadgets, Gifts, Books and Art among others.

With the Coronavirus still spreading wildly, several education and social facilities have been closed off, grounding tens of thousands of people at their homes. Suubula.com allows entrepreneurs and commercial businesses to connect with potential buyers who are at home and workplaces.

All one needs is to identify a product on the website, put in the cart and pay for it. We’ll then call them to make arrangements for swift delivery. Those who are stuck with goods in the gardens and stores should also advertise them on Suubula.com so that the site delivers these products to potential buyers. Camble Hope | Suubula Chief Executive Officer

In the long run, Suubula.com will provide space for job seekers and employers to create employment opportunities for millions of people who are unable to find appropriate places of work.

The website will as well create “Home Jobs” especially those who are unable to find work or rent space at a commercial building but can use their skills to bake birthday cakes; produce table mats; prepare rolex, coffee or yogurt etc from their homes.

Almost 4.54 billion people were active internet users as of January 2020 and according to Camble, it’s high time to tap the potential of the online market.

Suubula.com will also facilitate trade in bulk commodities, allowing wholesalers obtain heavily discounted goods for local, regional and international markets.

Incorporated at Uganda Registration Bureau Services (URSB) in Kampala, Suubula.com will also allow existing businesses to list their shops, salons, bakeries, bars, restaurants, recreational facilities, gyms, real estate, etc on the website at an affordable fee.

The site, built by Ugandan ICT experts, has a user-friendly payment platform and interface, allowing users easy navigation and location of their favorite products.

Suubula.com is using Flutterwave, an internationally recognized and secure payment system for transactions. The company commits to total security and privacy of customer data. Buyers and sellers can use Mobile money services to transact on the website.

While foreign products such as accessories and gadgets will be sold on Suubula.com, the site will give priority to Ugandan products.

Gone are the days when human survival hinged on availability of jobs or cash to rent space to run a business. Gone are the days when entrepreneurs, ICT developers, mechanics, plumbers, masons and builders etc would spend weeks without a trace for opportunities. Suubula is here to transform lives by enabling your economic transformation through trade. Camble Hope | Suubula Chief Executive Officer

In the next 18 months, Suubula.com will embark on an aggressive marketing campaign targeting an audience of 5 million people to enable listed businesses, skills and products are linked to domestic and foreign markets.

