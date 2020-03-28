Bobi Wine delighted by Bebe Cool’s All-Star Coronavirus awareness song

Kyadondo East Lawmaker Robert Kyangulanyi alias Bobi Wine is delighted that fellow artists have joined forces to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic through music.

The 2021 presidential hopeful expressed his delight as he shared the recently released All-Star Corona Distance song which featured Bebe Cool, Vinka, Azawi, Fresh Daddy, Fresh Kid, John Blaq, Bebe’s son Paper Daddy among other artists.

Bobi Wine is among the first local artistes to release songs that create awareness about the devastating disease which has caused death and infected across the world.

Let me yet again appreciate this other team of artists who are adding their voice to the ongoing battle against the Coronavirus pandemic. I continue to encourage each one of us to use our respective talents, abilities and platforms to confront #Covid19 in solidarity. Bobi Wine

Other artists like Jose Chameleone, Ykee Benda, Mesach Ssemakula, Spice Diana, and Fik Fameica have all joined the race and released songs sensitizing about the deadly disease.

However, several of their fans have come out and called upon them to reach out to the people with foodstuffs during this quarantine period as a way of giving back to their fans since food prices went up.

