Bobi Wine’s Coronavirus awareness song gets International recognition

So far among the many songs that have been released spreading awareness about the deadly Covid-19 disease, Bobi Wine’s song with Nubian Li seems to have soared above all the others.

The Kyandondo East Legislator’s song has so far been played on BBC News as he was carrying out an interview with the British News platform a few hours after its official release.

The song also got him to feature in the Netherlands’ first leading daily newspaper and also in the French news.

The latest milestone that his song has achieved now is Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness endorsing the track through his twitter account.

Big up, Most Honorable Prime Minister. Thanks for the great work of keeping Jamaica safe and alert; and for truly believing in the power of music to impact society as we all confront this global #COVID19 pandemic. In solidarity, we shall win this war. #UnitedAgainstCOVID19 https://t.co/CoB178CE7v — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) March 28, 2020

The song having gained International recognition, the honored Bobi Wine took to his socials to express his delight about the milestone his song has so far notched.

