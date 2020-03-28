Motor-mouthed singer, Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakaggubi has today disclosed that she dumped events promoter, Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo because of child neglect.

While speaking in an interview on Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show, Full Figure opened up about her failed relationship with Bajjo that hit a dead end years ago.

Full Figure revealed that her love affair with Bajjo that lasted for a few years saw the pair give birth to a child but the two fell out when Bajjo couldn’t take care of their only child something which angered her and ended up dumping him for a loaded husband.

She went ahead to reveal that Bajjo failed to take care of their only child because he used to spend his money in dating cheap slay queens who included Zanie Brown and Nava Grey.

She also added that if she could hide their child far away from him she would be the happiest person reasoning that she doesn’t want her child to meet with Bajjo anywhere.

