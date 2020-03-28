Grenade official – My heart beats for grown-up women

For those who have been curious and wondering why 22-year-old singer, Deus Ndugwa alias Grenade official always falls for grown-up women, wonder no more.

This is after the ‘Nkuloga’ fame singer disclosed how deep down his heart yarns, and beats for grown-up ladies.

The former TNS affiliated artist opened up on his secret during an interview with a Galaxy FM reporter as he was addressing why of late he has been seen so busy getting cozy with the late Ivan Ssemwanga’s wife and mother of five, Zari Hassan.

I always hook grown-up women because my heart yarns and beats for them than the young girls. Grenade

Grenade has always been put on the spot for falling for grown-up women, some of which include SK Mbuga’s wife Vivian Chebet, late AK-47’s wife Nalongo Maggie Kiweesi among others.

