Pia Pounds releases song about love under quarantine dubbed ‘Bintwaala’

Now pursuing an independent music career, Tracy Kirabo a.k.a Pia Pounds has released a new song titled ‘Bintwaala’ which speaks about the distance created between lovers during the prevailing quarantine period.

Everyone, in most parts of the world where a quarantine and lockdown period has been placed, is living a life they never really anticipated a few months ago.

In Uganda, government placed a 32-day quarantine period all in efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The effect have already had a toll on several musicians’ lifestyles.

For Pia, the quarantine has separated her from her lover and hence made her miss him more with each day that goes by. He reveals this in the lyrics of her new song titled Bintwaala.

Pia Pounds explains that the lyrics are about a love story where two lovers are separated during this quarantine period set to handle and limit the spread of Coronavirus.

The song was produced at the African Bureau of Music by Kuseim. You can listen to it below and tell us what you think:

