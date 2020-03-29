Hanson Baliruno calls upon God’s intervention in COVID-19 song ‘Ejjengo’

In ‘Ejjengo’, Hanson Baliruno calls upon God to save the world from the deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which has continued to infect and kill hundreds of thousands of people across the world.

Hanson Baliruno adds his name to the several of those Ugandans artistes who have hit studio and recorded a song aimed towards the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

Ejjengo means Wave. Sang in rich Luganda lyrics, Ejjengo goes on to sensitize Ugandans on what measures can be taken to avoid the spread of Coronavirus including self-quarantine.

In the song produced by Eno Beats, Baliruno also includes nations like China, America, Italy, Germany, U.A.E, among others, in his prayer as he asks God to have mercy on them and save them from the deadly virus.

Listen to the song below;

