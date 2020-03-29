I left Daddy Andre because he failed to do the HIV test – Angella Katatumba

If you had hopes in Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba’s relationship lasting, it’s high time you binned them after the latter confirmed dumping the music producer for refusing to do an HIV test.

In late November 2019, renown Producer, Singer, and Songwriter Andre Ojambo a.k.a Daddy Andre was rumored to have caught the eye of Songstress and Philanthropist Angella Katatumba.

The two had been seen at various occasions enjoying each other’s company and pecking each other in ways that could, to a naked eye, suggest they were more than just friends.

They however managed to deny the allegations on several occasions and during interviews, they both referred to each other as “friends and associates”.

The two however couldn’t keep it a secret as media kept digging and in early December 2019, Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba confirmed to the public that they were the new top celebrity couple in town.

Katatumba, who has been in and out a couple of relationships before, revealed that she was now ready to settle with the man who made her heart skip each time she looked at him.

They went ahead and recorded a song together titled ‘Tonelabila’ which when translated means ‘Don’t Forget Me’. It was released on Valentine’s Day (February 14th) 2020.

Not many of their fans and followers saw this ship docking before it’s final destination but the winds have blown way stronger and earlier than anticipated and it has sunk without notice from the captain.

From the start, several critics noted that Katatumba was the one fueling the relationship and that Andre was only in for the money. In a statement released on her Facebook page, Katatumba reveals that Andre spent the most on her than otherwise during the 4-months relationship.

For over three months, Andre treated me like a princess. He spent over 20 Million UGX on me. There is nothing he didn’t do or buy for me and he never let me pay for a thing. He introduced me to all his friends, family, relatives and he even took me to his village. Angella Katatumba | Facebook

On the post on her Facebook, which she later edited some statements out of, Katatumba reveals that she opted out of the relationship in January after he was faced with lots of troubles.

Katatumba reveals that Andre was very burdened in January with financial shortcomings and that he refused to do an HIV test which prompted her to dump him and move on with her single life.

Things got crazy for him in January where he was burdened with a lot of problems. Amongst financial and many others, Andre’s former PA stole his money and his car and to make matters worse, I also left him in January, because, he completely refused to do the HIV test. Angella Katatumba | Facebook

Past days have seen Daddy Andre on the spot with allegations from five different female artistes pinning him to sexual harassment.

