Another class of nursing graduates in Germany embarked upon the tradition of crossing the stage with capped heads held high.

Among the students who have successfully graduated in nursing is former Ugandan dancehall singer Toolman Kibalama who was awarded a certificate in Nursing.

The elated Wakukula Mukule singer shared the good news about the completion of his three-year Nursing course via his social media platforms in a statement that read;

Patience is a virtue practiced by many, but mastered by a few. As of me; *1year of intensive learning of the Geman language. *3years in the school of Nursing. Finally, I pass out with all these beautiful souls as a Recognised Certified Examined Nurse. Amen. Toolman Kibalama

Toolman now joins a couple of other local artists who left the country to try their luck in first world countries and later on also graduated in Nursing like Gen. Mega Dee among others.

Congratulations Toolman upon your success!

